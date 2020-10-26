New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was benched, Sunday, during the team’s 33-6 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers. He threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham.

“I wasn’t good enough,” Newton said. “In no way, shape, or form did I put this team in a position to compete. That’s inexcusable. This is the National Football League where a lot is put on the quarterback, and I have to deliver. I haven’t done that. Quite frankly, it’s evident.”

Newton recorded 15 passes for just 98 yards and a 39.7 quarterback rating.

“The energy has definitely been off for me and, at times, it’s not rewarding when you’re just going out there with this aura about yourself that’s not you. I love playing this football game. I have fun playing this football game, but the performances here haven’t been delightful for me to have fun in doing so.”

Newton will remain the starting going forward: "Just wanted to give Stid a little experience here," Belichick said.

“We were clearly out-coached, out-played in just about everything,” he explained. “We need to just keep working here and find a way just to do everything better.”

The Patriots are now 2-4.

