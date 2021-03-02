mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CalenRaps Gets Real On "When I See You"

Aron A.
March 01, 2021 19:37
When I See You
CalenRaps

CalenRaps unveils his latest single, "When I See You."


Arlington, TX rapper CalenRaps is keeping things hot every single week with Monday Medicine, his weekly series where he drops new music on every Monday. We're on week six right now, and his consistency remains his biggest strength in the game so far. He never compromises his penmanship, showcasing the complexity of his skillset while making sure that every single word he says resonates. 

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single and video with "When I See You." Twangy guitars and soft percussion direct the production while giving CalenRaps space to dive into his emotions. Along with his strengths as a lyricist, he offers an infectious, melodious hook that continues to showcase his songwriting abilities.

Check out the latest from CalenRaps below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm livin' for your judgment like
Girl, you're my guiltiest pleasure
But it would still be a pleasure to spend another night

