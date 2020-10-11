Calboy Drops Off New Loosie "Percosex"

It's been a big year for Calboy. The rapper released Long Live The Kings along with a deluxe edition as he continues to solidify his growing status as one artist to keep an eye out for. But even with the album out, he continued to flood the streets with new music. Often taking a more DIY approach in releasing songs with videos on YouTube before they find their way onto DSPs.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Percosex." Tapping into his more R&B side, the rapper delivers a moody banger detailing his relationship with Percocet and sex. "It's just me, my bad lil' bitch and Percocet," he raps on the record with auto-tune shaking his melodies. It's a short offering that runs a little under 2 minutes.

Check out the latest offering from Calboy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty wanna suck all my energy

You bitches remember me

Slept in the trap, I got plenty kis

I got some shit that go 10 a piece

Don't fuck with these n***as, ain't kin to me

I know some n***as gon' kill for me

