mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calboy Assists DCG Shun & DCG Bsavv On "Rivals"

Aron A.
February 22, 2021 20:26
42 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Rivals
DCG Shun & DCG BSavv Feat. Calboy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The DCG Brothers unites with Calboy for their latest hit.


Drill took over the world in the early 2010s before finding its way back into the mainstream in the past few years. And although it's taken on a new life in places like London and Brooklyn, Chicago is and will be the home of drill forever. The DCG Brothers are among those carrying the torch into a new generation with their own pop-friendly twist. Each record, they continue to carve out their own lane in rap.

This week, they slid through with a brand new offering alongside one of the brightest new talents to come out of Chicago, Calboy. Together, DCG Shun, DCG BSavv, and Calboy connect for a trunk-rattling banger, titled, "Rivals" where each rapper reflects on winning in spite of their enemies. 

Check out the latest offering from DCG Shun and DCG Bsavv below.

Quotable Lyrics
I keep my pipe for survival
We had to fight for survival
I had to fight for my title
No, I won't mention that one opposition
But I had to kill all my rivals

DCG Shun
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  42
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DCG Shun DCG BSavv Calboy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Calboy Assists DCG Shun & DCG Bsavv On "Rivals"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject