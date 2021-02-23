Calboy Assists DCG Shun & DCG Bsavv On "Rivals"

Drill took over the world in the early 2010s before finding its way back into the mainstream in the past few years. And although it's taken on a new life in places like London and Brooklyn, Chicago is and will be the home of drill forever. The DCG Brothers are among those carrying the torch into a new generation with their own pop-friendly twist. Each record, they continue to carve out their own lane in rap.

This week, they slid through with a brand new offering alongside one of the brightest new talents to come out of Chicago, Calboy. Together, DCG Shun, DCG BSavv, and Calboy connect for a trunk-rattling banger, titled, "Rivals" where each rapper reflects on winning in spite of their enemies.

Check out the latest offering from DCG Shun and DCG Bsavv below.

Quotable Lyrics

I keep my pipe for survival

We had to fight for survival

I had to fight for my title

No, I won't mention that one opposition

But I had to kill all my rivals