Back in 1997, the Chicago Bulls debuted a brand new jersey. This uniform was black with red pinstripes and immediately came a fan favorite in the city. That same year, Nike came through with their first ever jewel-swoosh Air Force 1 Low. Nike is taking full advantage of this coincidence with a brand new black and red pinstripe colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel-swoosh.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker has a black leather upper with a red swoosh and red pinstripes all the way throughout. From there, we have a basketball with a Nike swoosh on the bottom of the laces. The back heel even says "Chicago" which helps tie in the motif Nike was trying to go for here. Unfortunately for the guys out there, these are women exclusives so you better hope you have small feet if you were hoping to cop.

For now, these don't have a release date although the shoe is expected to drop sometime in February, according to Sneaker News. Be sure to let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

Image via Nike

