Bruiser Brigade's J.U.S Drops "GOD GOKU JAY-Z" Ft. Danny Brown & More

Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade Records is home to many artists, though he's obviously the most prominent face so far. However, he's continued to push new artists from his city to a bigger platform with Bruiser Brigade Records. Today, the label released the latest project from J.U.S., titled, GOD GOKU JAY-Z. The project is 11-tracks in length with three appearances from Danny Brown, Bruiser Wolf, Quentin Ahmad DaGod, and more. On the production side, Skywlkr, Raphy, Black Noi$e, and more.
Check the project out below.
1. Intro
2. Table Service (prod. Skywlkr)
3. Kash Doll Type Beat ft. Bruiser Wolf & Danny Brown (prod. Raphy)
4. Brown Noise ft. Danny Brown (prod. Black Noi$e)
5. Twilight (prod. Black Noi$e)
6. God Goku Jay-Z ft. Fat Ray (prod. Raphy)
7. PPP ft. Quentin Ahmad DaGod (prod. Black Noi$e)
8. Destiny (prod. Gulley)
9. Have Mercy ft. Danny Brown (prod. Squadda B)
10. Noveling (prod. Black Noi$e & Raphy)
11. Free Lunch (prod. Skywlkr)