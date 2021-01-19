mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bruiser Brigade's J.U.S Drops "GOD GOKU JAY-Z" Ft. Danny Brown & More

Aron A.
January 18, 2021 19:43
GOD GOKU JAY-Z
J.U.S.

Danny Brown makes three appearances on Bruiser Brigade's J.U.S.'s new project, "GOD GOKU JAY-Z."


Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade Records is home to many artists, though he's obviously the most prominent face so far. However, he's continued to push new artists from his city to a bigger platform with Bruiser Brigade Records. Today, the label released the latest project from J.U.S., titled, GOD GOKU JAY-Z. The project is 11-tracks in length with three appearances from Danny Brown, Bruiser Wolf, Quentin Ahmad DaGod, and more. On the production side, Skywlkr, Raphy, Black Noi$e, and more. 

Check the project out below. 

1. Intro
2. Table Service (prod. Skywlkr)
3. Kash Doll Type Beat ft. Bruiser Wolf & Danny Brown (prod. Raphy)
4. Brown Noise ft. Danny Brown (prod. Black Noi$e)
5. Twilight (prod. Black Noi$e)
6. God Goku Jay-Z ft. Fat Ray (prod. Raphy)
7. PPP ft. Quentin Ahmad DaGod (prod. Black Noi$e)
8. Destiny (prod. Gulley)
9. Have Mercy ft. Danny Brown (prod. Squadda B)
10. Noveling (prod. Black Noi$e & Raphy)
11. Free Lunch (prod. Skywlkr) 

