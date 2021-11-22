Bronny James Jr. is perhaps the most famous high school player in the United States due to the fact that his father is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. There is a lot of fanfare around Bronny and Sierra Canyon High School, so it should stand to reason that people are following his every move on the court.

Unfortunately for Bronny, with the success comes its fair share of Ls, which he ended up experiencing over the weekend. The high school star linked up with TikTok sensation NeverMissAllie, where they engaged in a free throw contest. The rules were simple, whoever made the most shots in 10 attempts won. Of course, there was even a little wager involved to sweeten the deal.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As you can see in the TikTok below, Allie ended up smoking Bronny as the Sierra Canyon star missed three shots, while the TikTokker only missed one. In the end, Bronny had to give her his shoes, which were a $2000 pair of Union LA x Air Jordan 1s. Needless to say, it was expensive L for such a quick game of free throws.

