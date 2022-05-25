Brandy Hits Back At Jack Harlow With "First Class" Freestyle

Jack Harlow sparked an uproar just days after the release of his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Harlow was working his charm during a recent press run when he ended up at Hot 97 with Ebro and co. During the interview, the rapper was asked to identify Brandy's voice, which he failed to do, even after several obvious clues including that she's Ray J's sister. The Internet ripped on Jack Harlow for the remainder of the day while Brandy responded days after the commotion had settled. "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep," she tweeted.

Ultimately, she kept her word. This morning, she debuted her own freestyle to Jack Harlow's "First Class" on Hot 97. There are subtle references to Jack on the record but her new freestyle largely targets her detractors at large while claiming the throne.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Painted pictures, Cinderella scriptures

That don't mean Jack in the streets

Jack of all trades, now I'm here Jackin' for beats

Queens canceled but you can never cancel a Queen

Crown concrete stone