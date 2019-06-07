Back in 2018, Nike introduced React technology to the world as a way to compete with Adidas Boost. React midsoles are incredibly comfortable and can be found on a plethora of running and lifestyle shoes, including the Nike Epic React Flyknit and the Nike React Element 87. Now that we are comfortably well into 2019, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch of the imagination to think that Nike is planning on some more shoes that feature React.

Well, thanks to some photos posted by @US_11, it appears as though a brand new React running shoe is on the way. The midsole of the shoe is consistent with the aesthetic set forth by other React models although the writing on the midsole might indicate otherwise. Near the back heel you can see the word "Renew" which indicates that this might be a whole new technology and not React at all. As of right now, there are two colorways including a grey/multicolor model and a basic black and white version.

Other than the images below, there isn't very much information regarding this shoe so stay tuned for some more concrete details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via @US_11

Image via @US_11