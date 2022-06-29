Over the last couple of years, Bradley Beal has been one of the best shooting guards in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, his talents have largely been squandered due to the fact that the Wizards haven't been good enough to make any sort of noise in the playoffs. The Wizards have a fairly weak roster, and there have been calls for Beal to leave and play with a better franchise.

Beal has one year left on his contract worth $36 million. With free agency starting tomorrow, reports have been indicating that Beal would opt out of his deal so that he could become a free agent. From there, he could sign a $250 million deal with the Wizards over five years. He could also choose to leave the Wizards and sign elsewhere for four years and just over $180 million.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Beal has officially decided to opt-out of his contract. Beal has stated time and time again that he wants to win, however, as Woj explained, Beal is leaning towards coming back to the Wizards as he truly wants to make it work in DC. It's the franchise he has devoted so much of his time to, and winning there would be a dream come true.

