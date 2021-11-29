mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bozack Morris Cooks Up Grimey Remix Of Guilty Simpson & Conway's "Vega Brothers"

Aron A.
November 29, 2021 11:53
Vega Brothers (Bozack Morris Remix)
Big Ghost LTD Feat. Conway The Machine & Guilty Simpson
Produced by Bozack Morris

Big Ghost LTD. drops off Bozack Morris' remix of "Vega Brothers" ft. Guilty Simpson & Conway The Machine.


Twitter troll-turned-prolific producer Big Ghost LTD. recently announced the next installment in the Cocaine Biceps Signature Label Collection which will include the original cut of "Vega Brothers" ft. Guilty Simpson and Conway The Machine. Along with the OG version, he also shared the official remix handled by Bozack Morris. The song's production takes on a more eerie turn, compared to the somber tones of the original which initially surfaced back in 2016.

Big Ghost LTD has worked closely with Conway the Machine over the years. The two teamed up earlier this year for the release of If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, serving as an official follow-up to 2020s No One Mourns The Wicked.

Check out the Bozack Morris remix of "Vega Brothers" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
You must got me confused
Big gun on me that I will use
I will put you on the news
Pop a n***a in the leg, make him move
I asked once, show me the safe but he refused

Big Ghost LTD Conway The Machine Guilty Simpson Bozack Morris
