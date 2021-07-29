Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Kicked Murderous Melodies On "Wasteland Warriors"

Everybody loves to hate on the double album, but in reality, hip-hop has given us plenty of great ones over the years. That includes the incredible Art Of War from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, which officially celebrates twenty-four years of existence today.

Boasting no shortage of material from the Cleveland crew, it's hard to single out a specific highlight to showcase. Being that we've already celebrated the 2Pac-assisted "Thug Luv" and the tone-setting "Handle The Vibe," it's time to shine a light on the west-coast influenced banger that is "Wasteland Warriors." Over a hard-hitting g-funk banger from DJ U-Neek, Krayzie, Bizzy, Layzie, and special guest Souljah Boy (the first rapper to be named Souljah Boy, as it were), proceed to put in work like only they can.

While some newer fans might be wary of revisiting a project that's turning twenty-four, hip-hop heads can rest assured that Bone Thugs' third studio album is aging like a fine wine. Check out "Wasteland Warriors" now, and sound off with your thoughts on The Art Of War and the influence it has had on the greater hip-hop landscape.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

What if we slowed it down?

Then n***a, you would hear me

I know n**as would fuck around

And say we tried to steal your style

Come on to funky town, that's where we get the rawest

Thuggish-ruggish Bone, so sho' nuff that's what they call us