Blvd Mel & Fredo Bang Connect On "Bottom Bash"

With a new generation of rappers currently coming up from the South, Fredo Bang remains one of the most prominent new voices to come out of the South and this year, he's been applying pressure. Projects like Most Hated and In The Name Of Gee have produced quite a few hits so far and his catalog continues to expand.

The rapper's keeping in tune with the streets, even as his profile grows. This week, he teamed up with frequent collaborator BLVD Mel to assist him on his latest record, "Bottom Bash." The pair glide over the key-heavy production with braggadocious bars and thinly-veiled threats.

Check the latest record from BLVD Mel and Fredo Bang below. What do you think of the track? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Playing games'll get you killed and that's a fact

I'm never slippin', bitch I got it on my lap

I'm yelling free Landlord off the flat

I put a bag same place you put your cap