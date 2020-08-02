BlocBoy JB Slides Through With HIs New Single "Do What I Do"

There was a point in time where it felt like a week didn't pass without BlocBoy JB dropping off something new. Freestyles, loose singles, and guest appearances were coming back-to-back. Unfortunately, he hasn't been actively releasing music at the same rate in recent times but like most artists, we can only expect that he's been putting in work during quarantine.

The rapper came through this week with his latest offering, "Do What I Do." He tackles a grim trap instrumental with ease as he details the code of the street, loyalty, and violence. Cartoon and Dvtchie hold down the production on the track while BlocBoy's bouncy delivery keeps things exciting from top to bottom.

Check out BlocBoy JB's latest single, "Do What I Do" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I said no anime, these n***as fake

I feel like Annie May, I eat the cake

Shoot like the NBA, I catch an opp on an interstate

I take em all out the way