mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Slides Through With HIs New Single "Do What I Do"

Aron A.
August 02, 2020 16:44
1 View
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Do What I Do
BlocBoy JB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BlocBoy JB is back with his latest offering.


There was a point in time where it felt like a week didn't pass without BlocBoy JB dropping off something new. Freestyles, loose singles, and guest appearances were coming back-to-back. Unfortunately, he hasn't been actively releasing music at the same rate in recent times but like most artists, we can only expect that he's been putting in work during quarantine. 

The rapper came through this week with his latest offering, "Do What I Do." He tackles a grim trap instrumental with ease as he details the code of the street, loyalty, and violence. Cartoon and Dvtchie hold down the production on the track while BlocBoy's bouncy delivery keeps things exciting from top to bottom.

Check out BlocBoy JB's latest single, "Do What I Do" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I said no anime, these n***as fake
I feel like Annie May, I eat the cake
Shoot like the NBA, I catch an opp on an interstate
I take em all out the way

BlocBoy JB
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BlocBoy JB
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BlocBoy JB Slides Through With HIs New Single "Do What I Do"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject