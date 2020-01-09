Among the many people that Birdman has screwed over financially, it's hard to imagine that his lawyer is one of them. According to The Blast, Birdman will not have to pay his former employee $1M in back wages after a judge decided to vacate the ruling. The Cash Money CEO initially filed documents in late 2019 demanding that the judge vacate the $1M default judgment granted to his former employee who sued over unpaid wages.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Although the default judgment was due to Birdman failing to appear in court, the CEO later made his way into the courtroom where he made his argument. He claimed that there was an error on the court's end when filing the ruling and wasn't actually properly served. The Florida judge later agreed with Birdman but that doesn't mean he's free to go. This just means that Birdman will have to continue fighting against the original lawsuit in an attempt to actually get it dismissed.

“You can’t serve Bryan Williams by handing it to the secretary of the lawyer at Cash Money Records," Birdman's attorney, Alan Soven, told the court on Tuesday after the hearing, according to the Miami Herald.

With the original judgment's dismissal, it's back to square one for the former employee, Nicolas Penzo, Birdman, and Cash Money records. Birdman and Cash Money will have to be served once again.