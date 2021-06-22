mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bino Rideaux Drops "Got To Know It"

Aron A.
June 21, 2021 20:08
Got To Know It
Bino Rideaux

Bino Rideaux delivers a smooth new single with, "Got To Know It."


The sounds of the West Coast are pretty much always perfect for the summer. Bino Rideaux slid through during the pandemic with the release of his major-label debut, Outside which was quite ironic since most places were on lockdown. As he explained to HNHH during a 2020 interview, "That’s what they need right now." Over a year later, and the rapper is still applying pressure with every release and dropping new music that's perfect for being outside.

The rapper emerged with his latest single, "Got To Know It" on Friday. Led by a laid-back guitar riff, Bino's auto-tuned vocals glides with details of lavish flexes and model women getting flown out. 

Bino Rideaux's latest single was previously featured on the Here Comes The Break podcast.

Peep the latest from Bino below.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as just tough on the net
I just be talkin' 'bout money and drugs
Shawty be talkin' 'bout sex

