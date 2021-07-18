mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BigKayBeezy Unleashes New Project "Don Juan"

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 13:12
Don Juan
BigKayBeezy

BigKayBeezy shares his new project "Don Juan" ft. Pooh Shiesty and Sada Baby.


BigKayBeezy has been heating up the streets with every single release. "BookBag 2.0" with Polo G is still on steady rotation but fans have been anticipating the release of a new project. The rapper unveiled GG4L and Bad Intentions last year which boosted his street buzz even further but on his latest project, Don Juan, he makes a formal statement in his proper introduction to the masses.

The rapper unveiled his new project this week. Laced up with 13 songs in total, the rapper's latest body of work includes some stellar features. Pooh Shiesty comes through on "Walk Down" was previously released as a single. BigKayBeezy also enlists Detroit's SadaBaby for "Red Bottoms."

Check out the latest project from BigKayBeezy below and sound off with your favorite track off of the album. 

