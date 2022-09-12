BG Knocc Out explained his decision not to appear on the infamous Banging On Wax mixtape during a recent interview with VladTV. The Eazy E affiliate says that he felt working on the gang-affiliated project would've been certain death.

“This is what they tried to do with me before I met Eazy [Eazy-E], the ‘Banging On Wax’ thing, you remember that, right?” he began. “The Crips and Bloods — well, I was approached from them people at first to do that before I met Eazy. And when I got to their office, they were somewhere on Sunset or something like that and I had my demo, so I came to the office with a demo and we planned a demo and stuff like that. And they were like, ‘Yeah we like it, but this is this is the idea that we have,’ and they presented that idea to me and I was dead not with it.”

He continued, “I was 100 percent against that, I was like, ‘Nah,’ because I knew because of the things they wanted me to do. They wanted me to diss my enemies, to diss the red side and all these different things and I was like, ‘Man, that’s crazy. Like, what you people trying to do here, like that’s crazy.’ I wouldn’t even be able to live if I came out with some music like that.”

From there, BG Knocc Out called participating in the project “suicide,” and explained that several people involved in the record went on to be murdered.

“A lot of them got killed because of that record, on both sides, that record caused a lot of murders,” he said. “A lot of murders, girls, guys. One of my friends named Big Freeze from the Franklin Squares, from Watts, he’s one of the people that actually got killed that was on that record.”

“I probably made a very good move by not getting on this thing,” he continued. “That was insane, bro. Because you know I took a page out of DJ Quik’s book because before he came out with his first album, most of those songs were underground and they was all gang music. Like before he changed a lot of the lyrics, he was saying a lot of that stuff in there and then when he finally did come out, he had a lot of resistance from the blue side — like everywhere he went — because I think most of those underground tapes he made kind of got out there you know what I’m saying got in different states and people heard him and he got shot at like damn there everywhere he went.”

Banging On Wax was released in 1993 for Dangerous Records. The group was originally organized by rappers O.Y.G Redrum 781 and Tweedy Bird Loc and featured several actual members of the Bloods and Crips. The project only went on to reach as high as No. 86 on the Billboard 200.

Check out BG Knocc Out's interview with VladTV below.

[Via]