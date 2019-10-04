Berner Joins Forces With Fat Joe & De La Ghetto For "Goin Out Like That"

You can always count on Berner -- both for Girl Scout Cookies and new music. The California native has been consistently dropping music over the years often times with numerous projects released in the span of 12 months. Since January, he's dropped two collab albums (one with Curren$y, the other with Mozzy) as well as his own solo project, Chivo.

Now, he's getting ready to drop another new project titled, La Plaza. The rapper dropped off "Goin Out Like That" ft/ De La Ghetto and Fat Joe. The rapper delivers a smooth and funky weed-smoking anthem. De La Ghetto delivers the laid-back hook in Spanish before Fat Joe comes in declaring that he might "die dickless" due to an overabundance of females in his life.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Kingpin, I feel like Escobar

Cookies worth a half a bill, look at how blessed we are

A few suckers tried to hold me back

Never thought I'd be with Joey Crack crackin' cognac