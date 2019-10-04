mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner Joins Forces With Fat Joe & De La Ghetto For "Goin Out Like That"

Aron A.
October 03, 2019 20:58
Goin Out Like That
Berner Feat. Fat Joe & De La Ghetto

Berner is back with some new heat.


You can always count on Berner -- both for Girl Scout Cookies and new music. The California native has been consistently dropping music over the years often times with numerous projects released in the span of 12 months. Since January, he's dropped two collab albums (one with Curren$y, the other with Mozzy) as well as his own solo project, Chivo.

Now, he's getting ready to drop another new project titled, La Plaza. The rapper dropped off "Goin Out Like That" ft/ De La Ghetto and Fat Joe. The rapper delivers a smooth and funky weed-smoking anthem. De La Ghetto delivers the laid-back hook in Spanish before Fat Joe comes in declaring that he might "die dickless" due to an overabundance of females in his life.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Kingpin, I feel like Escobar
Cookies worth a half a bill, look at how blessed we are
A few suckers tried to hold me back
Never thought I'd be with Joey Crack crackin' cognac

Berner Fat Joe De La Ghetto
