mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny Blanco Drops New Track Featuring Late Rapper 6 Dogs

Cole Blake
March 27, 2021 21:27
116 Views
01
1
Benny BlancoBenny Blanco
Benny Blanco

Lost
Benny Blanco & 6 Dogs

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Benny Blanco's new album, "Friends Keep Secrets 2," features a track from the late rapper, 6 Dogs.


Benny Blanco released his new album, Friends Keep Secrets 2, on Friday, and the project features a new track, "Lost," from the late rapper 6 Dogs, who was a close friend of Blanco's.

6 Dogs died from an apparent suicide at the age of 21 back in January. He was a rising voice in the emo-rap scene and collaborated with Lil Skies, Cole Bennett, and more. His biggest singles include "Faygo Dreams" and "Flossing."

Blanco spoke about their friendship on Twitter soon after his passing.

"he may have been ur favorite rapper 6dogs... but to me he was one of the kindest, toe painting, stargazing, art-making, daydreaming, thoughtful, warmest souls i had ever met," Blanco wrote. "The way u made us laugh and the ridiculous stories u would tell... i’m just trying to replay em over and over again... i miss ur laugh... i miss ur spirit... and most of all i miss u chase. i love u. rest easy."

Check out "Lost" below.

Benny Blanco 6 Dogs Friends Keep Secrets 2 rip
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny Blanco Drops New Track Featuring Late Rapper 6 Dogs
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject