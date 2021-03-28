Benny Blanco Drops New Track Featuring Late Rapper 6 Dogs

Benny Blanco released his new album, Friends Keep Secrets 2, on Friday, and the project features a new track, "Lost," from the late rapper 6 Dogs, who was a close friend of Blanco's.

6 Dogs died from an apparent suicide at the age of 21 back in January. He was a rising voice in the emo-rap scene and collaborated with Lil Skies, Cole Bennett, and more. His biggest singles include "Faygo Dreams" and "Flossing."

Blanco spoke about their friendship on Twitter soon after his passing.

"he may have been ur favorite rapper 6dogs... but to me he was one of the kindest, toe painting, stargazing, art-making, daydreaming, thoughtful, warmest souls i had ever met," Blanco wrote. "The way u made us laugh and the ridiculous stories u would tell... i’m just trying to replay em over and over again... i miss ur laugh... i miss ur spirit... and most of all i miss u chase. i love u. rest easy."

Check out "Lost" below.