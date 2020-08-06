Ben Simmons has been one of the most important players on the Philadelphia 76ers over the years although there have been times where he's been vulnerable to injuries. Last night was one of those times as he suffered a subluxation of his left patella, according to Shams Charania. For those who don't know, it simply means his knee popped out and then back in. Simmons had to come out of the game as a result and was forced to take an MRI to see what the extent of the damage was.

As Charania reports, the MRI came back clean although Simmons is still hurt. For now, the team is looking into treatment options for Simmons, who is now being listed as being out indefinitely.

This is a huge blow to the 76ers who are about to embark on a playoff journey that was supposed to bring prosperity to the franchise. At the beginning of the season, some pundits had the 76ers going all the way to the NBA Finals, but so far, this season has been disappointing, to say the least.

Stay tuned for updates of Simmons' condition as we will be sure to report on any updates surrounding his condition.