Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about players in the NBA right now. This is a pretty impressive feat when you consider how Simmons has not played a single game this year. He spent half of the season avoiding the Philadelphia 76ers and ever since joining the Brooklyn Nets, he has been out with a back injury. This has been especially problematic for the Nets since they are now down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Nets have not been able to play any sort of defense, and it is clear that the Nets could use some help. Simmons is a phenomenal defensive asset and having him back on the floor could very well provide this Nets team with the spark they so desperately need.

Simmons has been ramping up his conditioning over the last week or so, and there have been all sorts of rumors that Simmons could be back by Game 4. While many thought this wouldn't be the case, it would appear as though the Nets just got some amazing news. Barring any setbacks, Simmons is fully expected to be in the Nets lineup as of Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This means Simmons would, indeed, be back in time for Game 4.

His return could not come at a better time right now. The Nets desperately need a spark, and perhaps Simmons could provide that. Of course, he will likely be on a minutes restriction, but his presence is better than nothing at all.