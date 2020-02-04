Despite being hailed as one of the best Eastern Conference teams in the league prior to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been a beacon of inconsistency this season. At times, they look like they can beat anyone but on some nights, they are downright awful. Last night, the latter occurred as the 76ers were defeated 137-106 by the Miami Heat. It was a horrible defensive performance that saw Heat star Jimmy Butler score an impressive 38 points.

Immediately following the game, Sixers star Ben Simmons was asked about the game and what he thought of his team's performance. As you can imagine, he wasn't too kind as he called the team outing "soft."

“We were soft,” Simmons said per NBC Sports. "You’ve gotta knock somebody, knock ‘em over. You’ve gotta hit somebody in the face and knock ‘em down, make sure they don’t score, hit ‘em in the face.”

With the loss, the Sixers are now sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 31-20. The Sixers were a team that many felt could compete with the Bucks for first in the league although it doesn't look like that's going to happen this season. Perhaps when the playoffs start in April, the team will be able to rally the troops and make a run.