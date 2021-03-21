Beanz Flexes Her Lyrical Muscle On "Crackin"

Netflix's Rhythm + Flow has surprisingly produced a few stars including a Grammy-nominated rapper. Even the artists who didn't make their way to the final round have been prospering as well, proving that even the bit of spotlight from the reality show can go a long way. Beanz, specifically, appeared to have a promising trajectory on the show until she was eliminated but that hasn't slowed down the hustle.

Beanz has been popping up everywhere these days and she's keeping her momentum at an all time high. This week, she slid through with her latest release, "Crackin." With production handled by JetsonMade, Beanz flexes her lyrical muscle and proves that she's getting ready to takeover the game.

Check out her latest offering, "Crackin" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

He say you see how you do me

He call me bad and I'm boujee

I'm bubblin' like jacuzzi

You can't do nothin' to me