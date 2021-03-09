mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beanz Brings Cali Vibes On "Waves" Freestyle

Aron A.
March 09, 2021 14:49
329 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Waves
Beanz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Beanz tackles P-Lo production on her latest offering, "Waves."


Netflix's Rhythm + Flow is proving to have actually produced a few stars aside from the winner, D-Smoke. We've seen a few artists use the shine that they receive to leverage their own careers and it appears to be working quite well. Beanz has been making the rounds lately as fans, showcasing her affinity for delivering bars while offering highly-relatable music. Her consistency and ingenuity is proving that she's well on her way for a big year ahead.

This week, she slid through with another showcasing of bars bonanza with her "Waves" freestyle video. Tapping P-Lo for the laid-back California production, Beanz reflects on coming up in the game to finally seeing her dreams come to fruition.

Check out the latest from Beanz and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Comin' fresh off the plane, sippin' champagne
Feelin' like Jay-Z, money ain't a thang
Think he 'bout to play me, n***a get played
I'm in the California sunshine, sittin' by the waves

Beanz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  329
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Beanz
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Beanz Brings Cali Vibes On "Waves" Freestyle
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject