Beanz Announces New Album With "Pink Drink" Single

Mitch Findlay
October 06, 2021 15:58
Beanz spits bars on her new single "Pink Drink," set to appear on her upcoming album this November.


Beanz has kept it moving since her appearance on Netflix's Rhythm And Flow, where she won hearts and minds through her sharp lyricism and golden era sensibilities. Now, the rapper has confirmed that her upcoming album Tables Turn will be dropping on November 5th, delivering her new single "Pink Drink" to set a tone for what's to come.

Though the song feels all too brief at a mere two minutes, Beanz makes the most of the runtime by prioritizing her lyrics front and center. Over a smooth instrumental by  DJ Hoppa, Beanz declares that she's "sweeter than a pink drink from Starbucks" as she flexes over her competition. Insofar as the flow and bars are concerned, there's certainly credibility to her boasts; check out "Pink Drink" for yourself and see what the hype is all about.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm smooth with the moves now I'm moonwalkin'
And I be staying off the drama, cause I'm cool off it
We back and forth to the bank, man I go too often
Say I got these bitches sick, I made em' too nauseous 

Beanz
