LeBron James and players throughout the NBA have been through an eventful 48 hours. Following the Milwaukee Bucks decision to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, players across the NBA got into a room together to discuss whether or not it would be a good idea to move forward with the season. Eventually, everyone came to the conclusion that it would be best if the season continued on as normal.

According to Shams Charania, some players came to this conclusion thanks to the council of former United States President Barack Obama. As Charania reported, LeBron and a group of players reached out to Obama who ultimately told them that they would better to finish out the season and use their platforms to speak out. He also encouraged them to seek a plan of action from the league before going back on the court, which is exactly what they did.

Now, games will be returning as of Saturday, with the Lakers looking to close out their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Fans were worried that the season could be done but now, it seems clear that it will proceed as intended.

