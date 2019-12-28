BAPE is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and is constantly coming through with some dope collaborations. Their Baby Milo imprint is a classic part of the brand's catalog and is also responsible for some interesting collections and partnerships. After a successful collab earlier this year, Baby Milo is back with yet another Dragon Ball Super: Broly collection.

This time, the capsule is quite simple as it features the Baby Milo figure amongst some of the main characters of the movie. The pieces range from t-shirts to crewnecks, to hoodies. Overall, it's a pretty dope collab that will certainly play to the fandom of those who love the Dragon Ball series. These are all characters you know and love and when you place them within BAPE's signature aesthetic, you get some pretty dope pieces on your hands.

According to Hypebeast, this collection will be dropping online and in-stores on Saturday, December 28th. Prices will be ranging from $50 to $200 USD and stock will probably sell out quite fast. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the capsule and if you plan on copping anything.

Image via BAPE

