Last night was Game 1 of the NBA Finals and just like many expected, the Los Angeles Lakers came through with the victory. It was a fairly easy win for the Lakers although their start left a lot to be desired. Unfortunately for the Miami Heat, many of their stars suffered injuries, including Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo who were forced to leave the game. Immediately after Game 1, Dragic was diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia which could mean the end of his series.

Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Adebayo is suffering from a neck strain and like Dragic, is doubtful to play Game 2. Adebayo is the Heat's leading big man and without him on the court, the Heat are certainly going to find it difficult to win.

As for the team's starting point guard, the Heat will have to move forward with Kendrick Nunn as Dragic's replacement. Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk and perhaps even Meyers Leonard could get some playing time in Adebayo's place. Either way, this is not an ideal situation for the Heat who need all of their best players healthy in order to have the slightest chance at defeating the Lakers.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will go down on Friday.