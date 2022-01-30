mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bakar Drops Third Single "NW3" For Upcoming Album

Thomas Galindo
January 30, 2022 15:11
107 Views
00
0
Black Butter LimitedBlack Butter Limited
Black Butter Limited

NW3
Bakar

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The British singer's upcoming album "Nobody's Home" is a month away.


London-raised rapper/singer Bakar has emerged as one of the most exciting, impactful alternative artists in recent years. With passionately sung ballads and intriguing instrumental selection, Bakar is ready to take his status to the next level in February with his upcoming album.

Nobody's Home will release on Feb. 25, and will build on prior hits like 2019's "Hell N Back" and albums like 2018's debut Badkid. To accomplish this, each of Bakar's promotional singles ahed of the forthcoming project have been some of his most impressive work, and that is no different with "NW3," released on Jan. 28.

The song contains different sections, where the instruments used dictate the fluctuating atmosphere. The guitar strums emphasize the melancholic crooning of Bakar, while the portions where drums are introduced help him to pick up the pace. 

With downtrodden lyricism that tells of a conflicting mindset about a love interest, Bakar's rich voice sets the melancholic tone magnificently.

Check out Bakar's new single "NW3" below, as he gears up for next month's album.

Quotable Lyrics
I’m on the way, spinnin' through space
I can stop, I'll pick you up on the way
Took me some time but it’s nothin' to you
Took me a while, but I told the you the truth
Right from the start, shot for your heart

Bakar
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  107
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bakar
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bakar Drops Third Single "NW3" For Upcoming Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject