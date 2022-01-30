Bakar Drops Third Single "NW3" For Upcoming Album

London-raised rapper/singer Bakar has emerged as one of the most exciting, impactful alternative artists in recent years. With passionately sung ballads and intriguing instrumental selection, Bakar is ready to take his status to the next level in February with his upcoming album.

Nobody's Home will release on Feb. 25, and will build on prior hits like 2019's "Hell N Back" and albums like 2018's debut Badkid. To accomplish this, each of Bakar's promotional singles ahed of the forthcoming project have been some of his most impressive work, and that is no different with "NW3," released on Jan. 28.

The song contains different sections, where the instruments used dictate the fluctuating atmosphere. The guitar strums emphasize the melancholic crooning of Bakar, while the portions where drums are introduced help him to pick up the pace.

With downtrodden lyricism that tells of a conflicting mindset about a love interest, Bakar's rich voice sets the melancholic tone magnificently.

Check out Bakar's new single "NW3" below, as he gears up for next month's album.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m on the way, spinnin' through space

I can stop, I'll pick you up on the way

Took me some time but it’s nothin' to you

Took me a while, but I told the you the truth

Right from the start, shot for your heart