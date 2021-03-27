Badda TD Makes His Name Known With "Prince Of Flatbush"

Rising Brooklyn rapper Badda TD has been having a glorious come-up. As the sounds of Brooklyn drill continue to dominate, with a new rapper emerging from the scene every so often, the rapper has carved his own lane through catchy hooks and charisma that he's exemplified on records like "Gang" and "Play Your Part."

On Friday, the Brooklyn MC emerged with his latest body of work, Prince Of Flatbush. Released through Humble Kings Records/RCA, Badda TD shines over the course of this seven-song tracklist with appearances from Kash Sincere, Rowdy Rebel, and 42 Dugg who appears on the previously released single, "Feel Like A Boss."

With a run-time of 22 minutes, Prince Of Flatbush is a quick offering that will not disappoint. Press play on Badda TD's new project below.