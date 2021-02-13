Babyface Ray Sets The Tone On "Real N***as Don't Rap"

It's an exciting time in Detroit. Over the past few years, its local scene began catching national attention, once again. Of course, the D is also home to some of the greatest MCs to ever touch a mic but the young generations of rappers coming out are reinvigorating the sound and style to represent something new.

Babyface Ray is currently one of the most promising new rappers to emerge out of Detroit. Though he's no new face to the game, the release of Unfuckwitable has certainly expanded his demographic. The project, which dropped on Friday, kicks off with a sobering train of thought on "Real N***as Don't Rap." Looking at his roots in the streets, he opens the track reflecting on the young kids in his neighborhood who've turned to the streets. "What I'm supposed to tell my young niggas?/ Wild and don't give a fuck, a 100k it ain't enough/ Pandemic has been boring, I been runnin' money up," he raps off the top over spacey production.

Check out the track from Babyface Ray below.

Quotable Lyrics

I took her to the club, she consider it a date

Money flying, thÐµse bitches wanna go wit' me

Fall in linÐµ, I'm pullin' up 400 deep

She want time, you know I rather hug the street

I know some street n***as don't rap

Yeah, I know some millionaires don't rap

