mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Babyface Ray Sets The Tone On "Real N***as Don't Rap"

Aron A.
February 13, 2021 17:10
87 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Real N***as Don't Rap
Babyface Ray

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The Detroit rapper is all about his money on the intro track of "Unf*ckwitable."


It's an exciting time in Detroit. Over the past few years, its local scene began catching national attention, once again. Of course, the D is also home to some of the greatest MCs to ever touch a mic but the young generations of rappers coming out are reinvigorating the sound and style to represent something new.

Babyface Ray is currently one of the most promising new rappers to emerge out of Detroit. Though he's no new face to the game, the release of Unfuckwitable has certainly expanded his demographic. The project, which dropped on Friday, kicks off with a sobering train of thought on "Real N***as Don't Rap." Looking at his roots in the streets, he opens the track reflecting on the young kids in his neighborhood who've turned to the streets. "What I'm supposed to tell my young niggas?/ Wild and don't give a fuck, a 100k it ain't enough/ Pandemic has been boring, I been runnin' money up," he raps off the top over spacey production.

Check out the track from Babyface Ray below.

Quotable Lyrics
I took her to the club, she consider it a date
Money flying, thÐµse bitches wanna go wit' me
Fall in linÐµ, I'm pullin' up 400 deep
She want time, you know I rather hug the street
I know some street n***as don't rap
Yeah, I know some millionaires don't rap 

Babyface Ray
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  87
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Babyface Ray
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Babyface Ray Sets The Tone On "Real N***as Don't Rap"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject