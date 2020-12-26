The Mandalorian may have saved the Star Wars franchise. Those who loved the recent Star Wars trilogy are few and far between (myself included). However, Mando has reunited all fans of a galaxy far, far away. The series just wrapped up its second season, which ended on a high note. Spoilers ahead.

The Mandalorian ended with Luke Skywalker coming to save The Child, aka Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. It was the first time fans were able to watch Luke unleash his full force power in live-action film. While another actor played Luke during his fighting scenes, Mark Hamill himself used a digital de-aging process (much like Robert DeNiro in The Irishman or Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel) to recreate Luke.

Director Robert Rodriguez, who directed "The Tragedy" and brought us a sick Boba Fett revival, recently treated fans to some behind the scenes footage from the series. In the footage, Rodriguez plays the guitar while Baby Yoda grooves along to the tunes. "Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #The Mandalorian #The Tragedy. Check out Disney Gallery for more behind the scenes," Rodriguez tweeted. Fans are sad that Grogu may not appear in the third season of The Mandalorian. For now, at least they can enjoy this.