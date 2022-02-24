Baby Keem Shares Gorgeous New Visual For "16"

Baby Keem offers new visuals for "16" off of "The Melodic Blue."

Baby Keem is keeping the momentum high in 2022. The rapper became one of the most promising rappers of the new generation in the past few years but his 2021 run cemented a promising trajectory. His alignment with his cousin Kendrick Lamar put a bigger spotlight on his name and helped him launch onto the Billboard charts. Then, he came through with possibly one of the best verses on Kanye West's Donda last summer on the viral record, "Praise God."

Running high off of the release of the single "family ties" ft. Kendrick Lamar and his contribution to Donda, he slid through with his new album, The Melodic Blue. Today, he came through with some gorgeous new visuals for the single, "16" which you could check out above.

