Baby Bash Taps Berner, B-Real & More On "El Natural"

Baby Bash has been in the game for over 20 years, blessing the game with classics like "Suga Suga" and "Cyclone." Even with such a storied career, with roots in both the West Coast and Houston, he's continued to flood the streets with new music on a regular basis.

This week, Baby Bash unleashed his latest body of work, El Natural. The rapper's latest project is 16 tracks in length that continue to merge his influences of West Coast and Southern hip-hop with his Latin background in a refreshing way. El Natural includes appearances from Dice SoHo, Berner, Paull Wall, B-Real, Marty Obey, Ruben Morena, Jay Tee Tony Montana, and more.

Check out Baby Bash's latest project, El Natural and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.