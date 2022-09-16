B-Lovee Enlists Ice Spice, Skillibeng & J.I. The Prince Of NY On "One Time"

New York's drill scene is still thriving with new faces emerging every few months. Roughly a year ago, B-Lovee was on pace to grab the torch following the release of "My Everything." The song did exceptionally well yet it didn't seem like his follow-up records gained similar momentum.

Today, he served a brand new record featuring some powerhouse appearances from some of the most bubbling new acts. Ice Spice, Skillibeng, and J.I. The Prince Of NY join B-Lovee on his new single, "One Time." The infectious anthem merges together the rawness of drill with delicate, slow-burning melodies. J.I., who is still riding high on Young & Restless Vol. 1: Baby Don, delivers a sweet hook that ties the song together. Ice Spice's brief presence on the record, unfortunately, doesn't contain any of the quotables that made "Munch" an anthem in the past few weeks. Skillibeng, though, continues his reign as Jamaica's next-up.

Quotable Lyrics

Guarantee you step out of line only one time

Enjoy that sunset 'cause you won't see the sunshine

When we line 'em up,

If life's a bad bitch, I ain't tripping 'cause I'm fine as fuck

The way I'm shinin' on these n***as, told 'em get they diamonds up

