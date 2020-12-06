mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AZ Gets Real Soulful On "Different"

Aron A.
December 06, 2020 16:17
AZ drops off some new heat.


AZ has been building up the anticipation for his next project which fans are hoping arrives sooner rather than later. The rapper emerged alongside the Firm for the first time in a long-time for their collaboration on NasKing's Disease. But, beyond that, he's been cooking up to deliver Doe Or Die 2, the official sequel to his 1995 debut. 

This week, he returned with a brand new single off of the project titled, "Different." Taking on some smooth R&B-sampled production, AZ reflects on his three decades in the game and the key to longevity in hip-hop. "Never hear it, I'm a street n***a, speak what I live/ Whatever bridge gotta cross, pop the cork and swig," he raps on the record.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Lost in thought
My son be my moral support
The homie's with handguns
Them n***as come with the fort

