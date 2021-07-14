Atmosphere Announce New Album, Drop Lead Single "Woes"

Underground legends Atmosphere have returned with their new single "Woes," which arrives alongside the announcement of the forthcoming album Word? Featuring guest appearances from the late MF DOOM, Sa-Roc, Aesop Rock, Evidence, and more, the project has all the makings of another strong release from the beloved duo.

Setting the tone is "Woes," which features a surprisingly feel-good instrumental in spite of its title. Lyrically, Slug remains in fine form, his unique style of relatable sentiments and abstract imagery still delighting fans to this day. "I must be dumb, she had a pocket full of horseshoes / smile like orange juice shining off my fangs," he raps. "I'm trying to ascertain why everybody has to complain, even the sunshine will dance in the rain."

Be sure to check out "Woes" now, and look for the upcoming Word? to arrive in full on October 8th. While that may feel like a while yet, Atmosphere has opted to dull the pain with the album's "Side A," which comes complete with an additional three tracks from the project.

