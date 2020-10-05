The Atlanta Hawks have unveiled new alternate jerseys that honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The jerseys will be worn by the team beginning next season.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The MLK City Edition uniform will feature a black, gold, and white colorway that the Hawks say "speaks to Dr. King's determination, as well as his understated style."

King was born in Atlanta and attended Morehouse College.

"We are honored that we were able to work with the King Estate, Nike and the NBA to make this happen. Being able to represent Dr. King and continue to educate next-generation Atlantans and basketball fans around the world about his legacy is so important, especially right now," Hawks chief marketing officer Melissa Proctor said in a press release. "One of Dr. King's final campaigns was for economic justice, which is why we are excited that proceeds from sales of this jersey will go toward supporting communities of color."

The organization will donate proceeds from the jersey sales back to the Atlanta community.

Adam Silver says the NBA season will return in January 2021 at the earliest. The team is likely to debut the jersey's on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 if the season begins in time.

