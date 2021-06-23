Asian Doll Is Aiming At Necks On "Who Want Smoke"

All things seem to be in motion for Asian Doll's career to propel her in the direction she initially intended for it to go. Her run-up until her signing to 1017 helped her secure a dedicated following who've anticipated seeing her doing bigger things. She recently announced that she'll be managed by Polo G's mom, Stacia Mac, who also counts dancehall legend Spice as a client.

With a new album on the way, Asian Doll set the tone for what to expect with her latest release, "Who Want Smoke." Asian leans deeper into the drill sound on this one, delivering menacing bars as she asserts her dominance among the other ladies in the rap game.

Check out the latest release from Asian Doll below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I think these hoes just wanna fuck me

Why? 'Cause they sneak dissin'

I just bought a Birkin, filled with .30 and a stick in it

Don't call me by my government, lil' bitch, you ain't my cousin

You can play you best hand, and I'mma still out do all of you bitches



