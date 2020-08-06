Asian Doll Goes In On New "Dead Man Freestyle"

After a failed stint on Gucci Mane's label, Asian Doll has been slowly carving her own lane in the rap game, especially now that she's on an independent tip. The Dallas-bred rapper has been killing it over the past few years with a consistent run. But in recent months, she's taken things back to square one with loosies and freestyle videos. Last week, she arrived with a cut-throat record titled, "Dead Man Freestyle." With a vicious instrumental backing her cooked up by RicoRunDat, Asian Doll leaves no room for a hook eats up the beat in less than two minutes. Asian Doll puts a sex-posi twist to her gangsta demeanor and in-your-face flow.

Check out Asian Doll's latest offering, "Dead Man Freestyle" down below and sound off with your comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Dick ain't loyal if he fucking bitches by the boatload

He gon' wanna blame it on his homie, that a bro code

Since that n***a stank me, I been on that straight beast mode

They scream "Asian Doll" while I'm shopping out in Soho

