mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ashnikko Flips A Classic Kelis Jam For "Deal With It"

Aron A.
January 12, 2021 20:52
59 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Deal With It
Ashnikko Feat. Kelis

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ashnikko drops her latest single off of "Demidevil."


Ashnikko has been running it up over the past few years but with her new album on the way, she's aiming to make a mark in 2020. The singer released Hi, It's Me in 2019 which was followed by a subsequent opening slot on Danny Brown's Uknowhatimsayin? tour. She got in front of a new demographic, one that would be open to her weirdness as they are Danny's.

With Demidevil, her new album, set to arrive this Friday, the singer returned with a final offering titled, "Deal With It." The artist samples Kelis' classic record, "Caught Out There" for the song, transforming it and updating it into a massive pop record for 2021. Unfortunately, Kelis doesn't appear in the music video.

Keep your eyes peeled for Ashnikko's new project, Demidevil out this Friday. Check out "Deal With It" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Emotional maturity for dummies
I don't have the time to pretend your funny
I'm back, I'm better
I put that Teddy Bear you gave me in a blender

Ashnikko
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  59
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ashnikko Kelis
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ashnikko Flips A Classic Kelis Jam For "Deal With It"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject