Ashnikko Flips A Classic Kelis Jam For "Deal With It"

Ashnikko has been running it up over the past few years but with her new album on the way, she's aiming to make a mark in 2020. The singer released Hi, It's Me in 2019 which was followed by a subsequent opening slot on Danny Brown's Uknowhatimsayin? tour. She got in front of a new demographic, one that would be open to her weirdness as they are Danny's.

With Demidevil, her new album, set to arrive this Friday, the singer returned with a final offering titled, "Deal With It." The artist samples Kelis' classic record, "Caught Out There" for the song, transforming it and updating it into a massive pop record for 2021. Unfortunately, Kelis doesn't appear in the music video.

Keep your eyes peeled for Ashnikko's new project, Demidevil out this Friday. Check out "Deal With It" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Emotional maturity for dummies

I don't have the time to pretend your funny

I'm back, I'm better

I put that Teddy Bear you gave me in a blender



