Asher Roth Returns With "Flowers On The Weekend"

There's a chance that it's been a minute since you heard the name Asher Roth, but the rapper who once doubled as a spokesperson for higher education has officially returned to the fold with a brand new body of work. Enter Flowers On The Weekend, his first studio album since 2014's Retrohash. Off the bat, it's clear that Roth is operating on a few different planes here, combining his laid-back yet practiced flow over psychedelic instrumentation -- not entirely trippy, but serene in a surreal sort of way.

There remain enough boom-bap elements to keep Roth sharp on the mic, but he's more prone than ever to delve into fits of melody, sometimes even running his voice through a vocoder. As such, Flowers feels like a deliberate homage to a simpler time, inadvertently providing an escape from the crazy year that is 2020. It seems like Roth has found some semblance of inner harmony throughout his tenure in the rap game, and his latest album finds him content to wander his old stomping ground while spreading good cheer and fragmented wisdom -- not entirely different from The Beach Bum's Moon Dog.

Check out the first new album from Asher Roth in six years right now, and sound off -- is he still on your radar?