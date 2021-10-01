Asher Roth Reflects On His Career With "All Add Up

Asher Roth has returned once again, continuing his comeback with the release of the new single "All Add Up." For the occasion, Roth queues up a soulful boom-bap beat, a fitting backdrop for reflections on his career, best memories, and current priorities.

Fans of the veteran rapper, who first caught mainstream attention with the release of his "I Love College" track, will no doubt appreciate the deeper perspective into Asher's headspace. I thought we was done, for real, it was over with, the setting of the sun, maybe I'm too old for this," he ponders. "Recording, touring, shows, photographs are showing it." It's an interesting ride throughout, and though Asher may not have the same philosophies he once held, he's certainly appreciative of the memories he's built along the way.

Check out "All Add Up" now, and sound off if you're still riding with Asher Roth.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you know that passion isn't stacking up the memories?

The XXL, you was on the front page

The MSG, you was on that summer stage

That was dope, all the European shows

Doing front flips with Mac in Norway with Steve Aoki

Mos Def with Magic, playing Magic and Madden