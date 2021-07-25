mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Armoney Rose Taps The Game For "Baddest In The World"

Aron A.
July 25, 2021 16:42
180 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Baddest In The World
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Armoney Rose enlists The Game for "Baddest In The World."


Detroit's Armoney Rose hasn't released an album since 2019's Armoney Experience. However, the recent slew of singles he's released have been promising. Back in April, the singer unleashed his smooth single, "Baddest In The World" which has continued to make rounds and bubble up on streaming platforms and YouTube. He's keeping the momentum high with a brand new remix of the record with an additional verse from The Game. Rose's moody vocals complement the atmospheric production while The Game blitzes through his verse detailing the meaning of ride-or-die love. "You gon' ride for me, ain't gotta die for me/ My opps is my opps, don't cry for me," he raps on the record. 

Peep Armoney Rose's "Baddest In The World" featuring The Game below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Tell 'em it's that G Wagon flow, stars on the roof
Killas right behind me, bumpin' Nas in that coupe
Hard to kill, hard to get along with 
Type of n***a hoes want AR to do a song with

Armoney Rose
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  180
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Armoney Rose The Game
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Armoney Rose Taps The Game For "Baddest In The World"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject