Armoney Rose Taps The Game For "Baddest In The World"

Detroit's Armoney Rose hasn't released an album since 2019's Armoney Experience. However, the recent slew of singles he's released have been promising. Back in April, the singer unleashed his smooth single, "Baddest In The World" which has continued to make rounds and bubble up on streaming platforms and YouTube. He's keeping the momentum high with a brand new remix of the record with an additional verse from The Game. Rose's moody vocals complement the atmospheric production while The Game blitzes through his verse detailing the meaning of ride-or-die love. "You gon' ride for me, ain't gotta die for me/ My opps is my opps, don't cry for me," he raps on the record.

Peep Armoney Rose's "Baddest In The World" featuring The Game below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell 'em it's that G Wagon flow, stars on the roof

Killas right behind me, bumpin' Nas in that coupe

Hard to kill, hard to get along with

Type of n***a hoes want AR to do a song with

