Armani Caesar Gets Warmed Up On "Countdown"

Aron A.
September 20, 2020 09:55
Countdown
Armani Caesar

Griselda's Armani Caesar isn't playing games on "Countdown."


There isn't a collective in hip-hop that has been dominating in 2020 like Griselda. Armani Caesar is the latest member to drop a project with her anticipated debut The Liz finally hitting streaming services on Friday. Stacked with a compact eleven tracks in total, the First Lady of Griselda came through swinging off the rip. "Countdown" kicks things off with a rugged boom-bap beat before 'Mani eats the beat and makes her presence felt. "N***as think they could do a bitch dirty in Warsaw/ That'd get you done dirty with the sawed-off," she raps before divulging into her desire for vengeance. "Ain't nothing like a woman's scorn/ I'll have you wishin' you were never born." 

Armani Caesar isn't playing games. Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I hate to be the crazy bitch
But these n***as like to play and shit
Not knowin' who they playin' with
Fuck bustin' out the window
I'mma put a bomb in your Benz
Do harm to your mental

