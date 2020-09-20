Armani Caesar Gets Warmed Up On "Countdown"

There isn't a collective in hip-hop that has been dominating in 2020 like Griselda. Armani Caesar is the latest member to drop a project with her anticipated debut The Liz finally hitting streaming services on Friday. Stacked with a compact eleven tracks in total, the First Lady of Griselda came through swinging off the rip. "Countdown" kicks things off with a rugged boom-bap beat before 'Mani eats the beat and makes her presence felt. "N***as think they could do a bitch dirty in Warsaw/ That'd get you done dirty with the sawed-off," she raps before divulging into her desire for vengeance. "Ain't nothing like a woman's scorn/ I'll have you wishin' you were never born."

Armani Caesar isn't playing games. Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I hate to be the crazy bitch

But these n***as like to play and shit

Not knowin' who they playin' with

Fuck bustin' out the window

I'mma put a bomb in your Benz

Do harm to your mental