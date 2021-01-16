araabMUZIK Merges Two Worlds On "Trap Soul" EP

araabMUZIK emerged at a time when electronic music and hip-hop were reuniting. At the top of the 2010s, the EDM trap sound took over the world but araabMUZIK was certainly one of the few who kept it grounded to its roots. He'd chop up EDM samples on an MPC in the way that many of the forefathers would sample soul and breakbeats, transforming it into a whole new sound for a new generation.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work that encapsulates this notion titled, TRAP SOUL. The five-track EP explores both sides of araabMUZIK's influence for an atmospheric eighteen-minute sonic journey. No features, just araabMUZIK left to his own devices on this one.

Check out araabMUZIK's latest EP below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.