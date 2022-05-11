It's the end of an era for long-time music lovers. Over two decades after first launching the revolutionary product, Apple has announced that it will be discontinuing its iPod Touch devices after selling out of the remaining stock.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple," the company's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, revealed in a statement. "Bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry – it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Today, the spirit of iPod lives on," Joswaik continued, pointing out that users are now able to access their streaming library across a variety of devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

As CNN notes, the iPod was first introduced by then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2001, helping to jump-start the company's tremendous success with handheld devices.

Initially, people were drawn in by the signature scroll wheel and the promise of holding "up to 1,000 CD-quality songs" in your pocket, but over the years, the product went through countless reimaginings – only getting more impressive and powerful with each one.

By mid-2007, Apple had reached the impressive milestone of selling over 100 million iPod devices; later that year, they unveiled their first iPhone, which was visibly and functionally similar to the iPod Touch.

