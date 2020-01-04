Antonio Brown Drops New Single "Whole Lotta Money"

Friday, Antonio Brown released a new rap single.

"Whole Lotta Money" is cringe-filled, repetitive and bland. The lyrics that aren't directly about money mostly reference AB's NFL career with lines like "Word around town, I'm the MVP," and "I be strapped down to my drawers, to my fucking cleats." Luckily, it's only one-minute and fifty-seconds long.

The production is nothing to write home about either: it's a fairly generic trap beat.

The song was previously teased by Brown with a video on Dec. 23. Throughout the video, Brown flaunts his wealth via jewelry, clothes and cash. Women wearing only masks and underwear surround him in a mansion while he awkwardly sings the hook.

Check out "Whole Lotta Money" below and let us know what you think of AB's rap career in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Better keep me on the wall, yeah acknowledge me

I be strapped down to my drawers, to my fucking cleats

They buying all my stock, invest in me