Ant Clemons Drops Anniversary Edition Of "Happy 2 Be Here"

Ant Clemons is arguably one of the most sought-after songwriters right now. He first burst out on the scene with the release of Kanye West's ye. It was his contributions to "All Mine" propelled him towards stardom even further. He's continued to work for 'Ye and other major artists but he's establishing himself as an artist in his own right. The release of 2020's HAPPY 2 BE HERE cemented his vocal talents and penmanship in the music industry.

It's officially been one years since Ant released that project. This weekend, he commemorated the anniversary by re-releasing the project with an additional single, expanding the tracklist to 9 songs with the addition of "June 1st."

Check the expanded version of Ant Clemons' 2020 project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.